Bajwa flays AAP govt for betraying farmers over MSP

Chandigarh, May 24

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday flayed the government for betraying farmers by failing to provide them an assured price on various crops, including vegetables and pulses.

Bajwa also applauded the efforts of the group of 20 progressive farmers from Ferozepur district, who were coming to the rescue of red chilli farmers and purchasing their crops at a much higher rate than offered by Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Limited and Markfed.

“The AAP government has been creating a hype to provide an assured price and market to farmers for their crops, yet on the ground, it has failed terribly to keep its promise. Last month, we witnessed the capsicum farmers being forced to dump their produce on the road. This month, government agencies Markfed and Punjab Agro Industries, couldn’t give a reasonable price for chilli produce,” Bajwa added.

Bajwa said despite commitment, the CMdidn’t procure the moong dal crop on MSP last year.