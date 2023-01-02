Bajwa: In 8 years, Centre borrowed Rs 100 lakh crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Union Government over the “deteriorating economic condition” of the country under the BJP regime.

In a statement, he said the Centre borrowed Rs 100 lakh crore from international financial institutions in the past over eight years after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister.

“Is this how the BJP is planning to achieve USD 5 trillion GDP by 2024-25,” asked Bajwa.