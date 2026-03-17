Bajwa slams AAP for 'blocking' resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa today strongly criticised the AAP government and the Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for refusing to allow a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh to be put before the House.

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Bajwa said that the Congress had formally moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha on the concluding day of the session yesterday, recommending that the Government of India confer the Bharat Ratna upon Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in recognition of his unparalleled sacrifice and his role in igniting the movement against British colonial rule. However, the resolution was not allowed to be put before the House.

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He said that Bhagat Singh was not merely a revolutionary figure from Punjab but a national icon who symbolised courage, sacrifice and the spirit of freedom for the entire country. Honouring him with Bharat Ratna, he said, was long overdue and would be a fitting tribute to one of India’s greatest martyrs.

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The Leader of Opposition said it was deeply ironic that the AAP government frequently invoked the ideals of Bhagat Singh and claimed to take inspiration from his ideology, yet when an opportunity arose to formally recommend the highest civilian honour for him, the government failed to act.

Bajwa said that if the AAP government truly believed in the ideology and legacy of Bhagat Singh, it should have taken the lead and passed a resolution in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha recommending Bharat Ratna for him.

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He added that blocking such a resolution exposed the gap between AAP’s rhetoric and its actions.

Bajwa said that if the AAP government hesitated to honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh through a formal resolution, it clearly showed that they invoked his name only for political optics and considered Bhagat Singh an ideal only in letter, not in spirit.

Bajwa urged the Punjab Government to correct its stand and allow the House to unanimously pass the resolution so that the voice of Punjab demanding Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh could be formally conveyed to the Government of India.