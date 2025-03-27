DT
Home / Punjab / Bajwa slams AAP for opposing the resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh

Bajwa slams AAP for opposing the resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh

Calls the AAP government ‘so-called revolutionaries’
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:38 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
Partap Singh Bajwa. File photo
Calling AAP ‘the so-called revolutionaries’, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday, lashed out at the government in Punjab for opposing the resolution brought by the Punjab Congress relating to conferring Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh with Bharat Ratna.

The resolution brought by Bajwa on behalf of the entire Punjab Congress reads," This House unanimously resolves to recommend to the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna award on Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh for his unparalleled sacrifice and inspiration in igniting the movement against the British colonial rule. Instead of unanimously passing the resolution in the Assembly today, the so-called revolutionaries, AAP, opposed it, which is highly unfortunate."

"As I started speaking after the Speaker granted me time, the AAP MLAs resorted to disorderly behaviour to oppose the resolution. They seemed to have got directions from their masters in Delhi and had already conspired this," Bajwa added.

He said the AAP's attempt to oppose such a solemn resolution is nothing but a dishonour to the great martyr.

"They have installed the photographs of Sardar Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar in every government office, but they follow the principles of James Scott, who ordered the assault on Lala Lajpat Rai, during the protest against Simon Commission. They preach Bhagat Singh but practice the principles of James Scott," Bajwa stated.

"Had the same resolution been brought by the AAP, we would have favoured it wholeheartedly," Bajwa said.

