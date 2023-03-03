Bajwa slams AAP govt over 'poor' health infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said the clinics that were named after the party had started demonstrating its faulty way of functioning.

142 Aam Aadmi Clinics to open on Mar 31 Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Thursday said 142 Aam Aadmi Clinics would be dedicated to the public on March 31

These clinics would be opened in five cities Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara

Chairing a review meeting, he said these clinics had proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health care

Till now, around 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics were already operational in the state and lakhs of people were benefiting from these every day, Janjua said

Bajwa said within a few weeks of opening these clinics, testing facilities in numerous clinics had been discontinued because the firm that was supposed to provide clinical laboratory diagnostic services at these clinics had backed out. As per a news report, the firm was demanding a long-term contract.

“I have already raised the issue on various occasions that the government had not built the required infrastructure and what they did instead was just beautified the outer appearance of these clinics,” the LoP added.

Bajwa reminded the AAP government of its previous Budget session’s promise to build 16 medical colleges and super-specialty hospitals in the state.

He said the government had announced to build 16 medical colleges and super-specialty hospitals in five years. The government had only been able to commence work on one such institute in Mohali so far. It took years to set up a medical college with all infrastructure. However, the government hadn’t even reached a decision where to build other hospitals.

Bajwa said some media reports had already highlighted that the government dental college in Amritsar is running with only eight teachers, whereas the sanctioned posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor are 56. Besides this, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, was functioning without a full-time vice-chancellor for the past six months.