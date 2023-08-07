Partap Singh Bajwa slams Punjab's AAP govt over 'faulty' healthcare model

Chandigarh, August 6
Taking a serious note of “negligent attitude” of the AAP government towards health services, the Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa on Sunday said the government had miserably failed to provide essential and life-saving medicines to patients.
He said hospitals had run out of essential medicines, including those used to treat hepatitis-C. The medicines are unavailable because the Punjab Health Systems Corporation has failed to procure them on time, he said. As per a news report, the state reported around 18,000 cases of hepatitis-C in 2022-23, the highest in the country.
