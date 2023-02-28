Bajwa slams govt move to hire Delhi yoga experts

Chandigarh, February 27

Lashing out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party Government in Punjab for hiring two Delhi-based yoga instructors on hefty salaries, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday asked: “Couldn’t he (CM) find some Punjab-based yoga instructors?”

He said the non-Punjabis had been hired at the state-run Guru Ravidas Ayurved University in Hoshiarpur, which is an anti-Punjab move.

Bajwa also urged the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, to take serious note of this.

Bajwa said CM Mann had been presenting himself as a flag-bearer of the Punjabi language. Did he check the qualification of these two instructors before hiring them? Had they cleared a mandatory Class X Punjabi language examination with 50 per cent marks before taking the jobs in Punjab? The CM owes an explanation on this.

Bajwa cited a media report and said the Delhi-based yoga instructors Amresh Kumar Jha and Kamlesh Kumar Mishra had lost their jobs after the Board of Governors of the university allegedly refused permission to continue the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme in November last year. “It baffles me why the CM has been hell-bent on bringing Delhi’s scrap to Punjab”, he added.

“They are among the favorites of AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. When they were sacked from Delhi, the AAP bosses sitting in Delhi ordered AAP Punjab to hire them. The AAP Punjab is bound to follow the instructions of its bosses”, said Bajwa.

The leader said this was not the first time that the government had indulged in such an unethical practice. They had appointed two Delhi-based bureaucrats, who were close confidants of the Delhi CM, in the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Without any authority, Arvind Kejriwal’s man Naval Aggarwal has been attending meetings of Punjab bureaucrats. — TNS