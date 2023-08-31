Bajwa slams rice export curbs

Chandigarh, August 30
Terming the BJP-led Union government’s decision to curb the basmati export an anti-farmer step, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday urged the Union government to reconsider its decision.
“With such a stringent order, it is not only basmati growers, but also the exporters who will suffer the jolt,” Opposition leader Bajwa added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months