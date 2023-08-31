Bajwa slams rice export curbs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Terming the BJP-led Union government’s decision to curb the basmati export an anti-farmer step, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday urged the Union government to reconsider its decision.

“With such a stringent order, it is not only basmati growers, but also the exporters who will suffer the jolt,” Opposition leader Bajwa added.

