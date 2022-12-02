BaLA started in Punjab govt schools

Chandigarh: The state government has released a grant of Rs 3.85 crore for Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) work in 5,500 elementary and 2,200 high and senior secondary schools. BaLA work, based on textbooks, will be done with this grant.
Man booked for murder
Sangrur: A resident of Khokhar Kalan village died on Wednesday night after suffering injuries. Deceased was allegedly attacked by a home guard of his village after a dispute over the construction of a wall. “Home guard Karmjit Singh allegedly attacked Sohna Khan last evening with a sharp object after a dispute over the construction of a wall,” said SHO Jatinderpal Singh. TNS
Two drug peddlers held
Abohar: The police seized 20-kg poppy husk, a revolver with five cartridges and Rs 1.60 lakh drug money from Gurdev Singh of Tara Singh Wali Dhani. He was intercepted in Tibbi area. A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act was registered against the suspect, said SI Lal Bahadur Chander. Ramandeep Kaur of Azamwala village was nabbed with 50-gm heroin, he said. OC
Event marks World AIDS Day
Chandigarh: The Punjab State AIDS Control Society and the Department of Health and Family Welfare organised a state-level event related to World AIDS Day at Kisan Vikas Chamber. The event was chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. In Punjab, 89,979 HIV-positive cases were registered, who were treated at ART Centres, he said. TNS
Minor killed after rape
Abohar: The police have arrested Jaipal Prajapat of Lalgarh Jattan village for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, who lived near his house. Hundreds of villagers staged a dharna outside the police station with body of the deceased. oc
Slogans raise brows
Muktsar: Some pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the wall and a shutter of the BDPO building on the outskirts of the Malout town here on Thursday. The police erased these slogans and started an investigation. TNS
