Home / Punjab / Balachauria murder case: 2 shooters among three held from West Bengal

Balachauria murder case: 2 shooters among three held from West Bengal

The intelligence-based operation spanned Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Sikkim

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:34 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The arrests were made in Howrah in West Bengal. File
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested two shooters and their accomplice involved in the murder of kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, from Howrah in West Bengal.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the intelligence-based operation spanned Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Those arrested have been identified as Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, a resident of Amritsar, Tarandeep Singh, of Barhewal in Ludhiana and Akashdeep of Upala in Tarn Taran. Balachauria was shot by assailants during a Kabaddi tournament at Sohana in SAS Nagar on December 15, 2025. As of now, five accused have been arrested. Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier.

DGP Yadav said Karan and Tarandeep Singh were shooters, while Akashdeep, a close relative of foreign-based handler Amar Khabe Rajputa, had also been apprehended for providing shelter and logistic support to the duo. He added that the accused were being brought to Punjab for further investigation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said through extensive CCTV footage analysis, they reconstructed the pre and post-offence movements of the accused, identified vehicles used in crime and traced the escape route up to Panipat Toll Plaza.

The DIG said they tracked digital footprints of accused who travelled to Mumbai, Bangalore, Siliguri, Sikkim, Gangtok and Kolkata.

