Balbir Sidhu appears before VB in DA case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

BJP leader and former health minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, today appeared before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in the disproportionate assets case.

After coming out of the VB office, he said, “I was summoned to appear on June 27 and submit documents related to my property and bank details. All my assets are accounted for. The same has been disclosed by me in the EC affidavit.” He said the VB probe was sheer harassment and Punjabis know it.