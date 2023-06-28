Balbir Sidhu appears before VB in DA case

Mohali, June 27
BJP leader and former health minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, today appeared before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in the disproportionate assets case.
After coming out of the VB office, he said, “I was summoned to appear on June 27 and submit documents related to my property and bank details. All my assets are accounted for. The same has been disclosed by me in the EC affidavit.” He said the VB probe was sheer harassment and Punjabis know it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her
Trump's counterclaim against Carroll in Manhattan federal co...
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay