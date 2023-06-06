Balbir Sidhu quizzed by VB for 3 hours

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

BJP leader Balbir Singh Sidhu today appeared before Vigilance Bureau officials for the third time in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

Sidhu was questioned for close to three hours before being let off. He is likely to be summoned again. Sidhu said, “I have furnished all information regarding my property to the VB officials and will continue to provide information sought from me in the future.” The former Health Minister said he was being victimised as a part of political vendetta.