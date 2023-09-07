Balkar Singh being framed, claims patwari's family

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

The family of patwari Balkar Singh, arrested by the Vigilance Bureau last month and facing charges of having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, today claimed that he was being framed by a resident of a neighbouring village, in cahoots with a senior police official, because of ‘local politics’.

It may be mentioned that the arrest of Balkar Singh has triggered the ongoing protest by patwaris and kanungos in the state.

Two brothers of the patwari and his spouse addressed mediapersons here today. Denying the charges that he possessed 55 acres, they claimed that the three brothers and their respective spouses owned 32.5 acres, which they had inherited from their mother. “Most of the land was purchased before Balkar got the government job under the quota for terrorism-affected families, after our father was killed by terrorists,” said his brother Baltej Singh.

The family said they did have some cash as they had just sold some milch animals and crop stubble for fodder.

Job letters to 710 patwaris tomorrow