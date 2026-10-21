Balkaur Singh says Amit Shah met him too, asks why such meetings only when polls approach

Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, today visited the protest site of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and urged his father, Bhim Singh, to raise the issue of gangsters with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Balkaur, who returned from abroad after postponing the remaining shows of his son’s hologram tour, said politicians often indulged in politics over such sensitive issues.

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He asked Bhim Singh to seek answers from the Home Minister on why gangsters lodged in Sabarmati jail were not being produced before courts for trial. In his speech, Balkaur also referred to a gangster from Gurdaspur without naming him.

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He credited the ongoing protests, which prompted Shah to visit the affected families. “We welcome Amit Shah for coming to meet such families,” he said, while questioning the law and order situation in Punjab. Balkaur alleged that people were being treated as “vote bank” and that politicians approached them only during elections.

Referring to his own case, Balkaur said he had also met the Home Minister. “Shah had offered me the ticket for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll,” he claimed. He questioned the AAP government over the delay in the investigation into Jhota’s murder and said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced a CBI probe into the case only today. He asked what the government had been doing for the past week.

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He also raised the case of slain Drug Inspector Neha Shoree and urged Bhim Singh to seek answers from Shah about the investigation into her murder.