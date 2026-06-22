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Home / Punjab / Ball set rolling for selection of Punjab Youth Congress president

Ball set rolling for selection of Punjab Youth Congress president

The announcement of the new PYC president will be made by the Indian Youth Congress after interviews of the top three performers; till the announcement, Mohit Mohindra, continues to hold the charge

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:01 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the announcement of the recast of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), the results of the elections to the Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) have been declared.

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The announcement of the new PYC president will be made by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) after interviews of the top three performers. Till the announcement, Mohit Mohindra continues to hold the charge.

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Party sources said PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa supported the candidate, Shubham Devgun.

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Devgun secured 1,60,154 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Gagandeep Jalalpur, who polled 1,56,271 votes, by a margin of nearly 4,000 votes. Jalalpur is the son of former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur and was backed by the group led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The candidate who finished in third place, Karamvir Dhillon, secured 94,181 votes and was supported by CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

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Shuvam Sharma is presently the general secretary of the Youth Congress.

The election process that started last year saw a tug of war between Punjab Congress factions – one led by the PPCC chief and the other by the former CM.

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