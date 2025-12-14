DT
Home / Punjab / Ballot paper ‘posted on social media’ before polling; SAD complains to state election commission

Ballot paper ‘posted on social media’ before polling; SAD complains to state election commission

Demands immediate action in the matter

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Daljit Cheema. File photo
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has submitted a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC) citing violation of model code of conduct in the ongoing zila parishad and block samiti polls in the state.

Citing an incident, SAD’s chief spokesperson Daljit Cheema claimed that an AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib had posted ballot papers on social media approximately 10 hours before the commencement of polling.

The photographs show the ballot papers bearing the printed serial numbers, “This incident is clearly in contrast to the free, fair and transparent election process and it calls for urgent intervention by the SEC,” he said.

The SAD demanded the SEC to order immediately a thorough inquiry into how a candidate could gain access to the ballot papers prior to the polling.

“We demand an immediate inquiry, fixing the responsibility of the officials involved.”

SAD’s legal cell head Arshdeep Kler said a written complaint has been submitted with the SEC as the incident was a serious breach of election law.

He said the silence or inaction in the matter would seriously damage public faith in the democratic process.

“It was like undermining the integrity of the polling process by flashing the ballot paper publicly in advance. Such conduct has the potential to influence the voters and erode trust in the electoral process. The SEC must find out how such a serious lapse occurred,” he said.

