Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir injured as car collides with another car

Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir was injured as his car collided with another car on Friday morning.

The MLA said he sustained minor injuries but his car was badly damaged.

He was on his way from Balluana to Chandigarh when the car coming from the opposite direction collided with his car.

Police are investigating whether the car driver was intoxicated or driving on the wrong side.