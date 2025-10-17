Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir injured as car collides with another car
The MLA says he sustained minor injuries but his car is badly damaged
Advertisement
Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir was injured as his car collided with another car on Friday morning.
Advertisement
The MLA said he sustained minor injuries but his car was badly damaged.
Advertisement
He was on his way from Balluana to Chandigarh when the car coming from the opposite direction collided with his car.
Advertisement
Police are investigating whether the car driver was intoxicated or driving on the wrong side.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement