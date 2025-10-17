DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir injured as car collides with another car

Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir injured as car collides with another car

The MLA says he sustained minor injuries but his car is badly damaged

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:17 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir. File photo
Advertisement

Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir was injured as his car collided with another car on Friday morning.

Advertisement

The MLA said he sustained minor injuries but his car was badly damaged.

Advertisement

He was on his way from Balluana to Chandigarh when the car coming from the opposite direction collided with his car.

Advertisement

Police are investigating whether the car driver was intoxicated or driving on the wrong side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts