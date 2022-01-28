Balluana sees women candidates after 9 polls

Abohar, January 27
Following in the footsteps of the Congress, the BJP has announced a woman from the Balluana constituency. None of the major parties nominated any woman here in the past nine polls. The Congress had one six and SAD three elections in the past. Even otherwise Congress, BJP, SAD and AAP were trying first-timers in this constituency that was spread over 71 villages.
The BJP has given ticket to Vandana Sangwan who belongs to a farmers’ family of Amarpura village located on Abohar-Hanumangarh highway. Having a master’s degree in sociology, she belongs to the Prajapat community and has recently become active in politics.
Earlier, Congress had dropped sitting MLA Nathu Ram who belonged to Malout and fielded Rajinder Kaur, a government school teacher. She belongs to Rajpura village of the constituency and was contesting polls for the first time. — OC
