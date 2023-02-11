Bambiha gang member held, five pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 10

The police have arrested a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang and seized five pistols from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Tejinder Singh, alias Gullu. His accomplice Amrik Singh, alias Sheru, was brought on a production warrant from the Faridkot Central Jail.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the accused had international links and they prevented a major crime.

The SSP said, “Acting on a tip-off, Tejinder was arrested from Shambhu barrier with weapons. He was in touch with gangsters living abroad and Sheru, who is lodged in the Faridkot jail. We have brought Sheru on a production warrant from the Faridkot jail and seized two cellphones from him.”

He said Sheru was in touch with Armenia-based Gaurav Patiala, alias Lucky, and Jackpal Singh, alias Lalli, residing in Manila.

The SSP said more than 10 cases had been registered against Sheru. “We will probe from where the weapons were procured and who was on their target,” said Sharma.