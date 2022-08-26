'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

Chandigarh/Moga, August 26
Mandeep Manali, a 'gangster' associated with the Bambiha gang, was killed in the Philippines by unidentified shooters.
Punjab Police officials said Manali used to transmit messages of the Devinder Bambiha group members.
It is unclear if he was killed by the rival Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang or had fallen prey to the local mafia in the Philippines.
He hailed from Lopo village of Moga district.
Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Mandeep was named in a criminal case registered against unidentified people at Samalsar police station in 2020.
The SSP said he was yet to confirm whether Mandeep was associated with gangsters.
