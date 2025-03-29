DT
Home / Punjab / Banaras gharana vocalist steals the show

Banaras gharana vocalist steals the show

CT Group of Institutions, in collaboration with Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) and the Union Ministry of Education hosted the SPIC MACAY SRF Classical Series on the Shahpur Campus. The event...
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
CT Group of Institutions, in collaboration with Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) and the Union Ministry of Education hosted the SPIC MACAY SRF Classical Series on the Shahpur Campus.

The event celebrated the rich legacy of Indian classical music with mesmerising performances by renowned artists Pandit Bholanath Mishra (vocalist) from Banaras Gharana, Gopal Mishra (tabla) and Sumit Mishra (harmonium), who transported the audience into the timeless world of Hindustani classical music. Through intricate ragas, rhythmic taal and soulful improvisations, the musicians captivated the gathering, creating an atmosphere of musical divinity.

Students and faculty members from various departments immersed themselves in the grandeur of classical music, resonating with its deep emotional and spiritual essence. The event was graced by the presence of Harpreet Singh, Vice-Chairman of CT Group; Dr Sangram, Officiating Director of CT Group of Institutions; and Dr Arjun Singh, Dean of Student Welfare, along with faculty members and music enthusiasts.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chairman Harpreet Singh expressed his delight, saying, “Music transcends boundaries, and events like these instil a deep appreciation for our cultural roots. We are honoured to host such a prestigious series and expose our students to the beauty of classical traditions.”

