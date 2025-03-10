Bandh call against pastor’s arrest, police step up security in Doaba

Amid a Punjab Bandh call by supporters of pastor Bajinder Singh on March 12, the Jalandhar (Rural) police on Sunday said foolproof security arrangements were being made in the district in view of the call and anyone taking law into his hands won’t be spared.

Supporters of the pastor on Sunday said the final announcement on the bandh would be made on Monday. The bandh call was given by the Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministries after a sexual harassment case was filed against the pastor by the Kapurthala police on February 28.

As the SIT is already probing the case, the Punjab State Commission for Women has also sought a status report in the case. The National Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter and demanded his arrest.

Advertisement

Terming the allegations against him as baseless, the pastor had issued a statement that if forced, he would have to give a call to his supporters to gather on March 12.

Although the recent case against the pastor is registered in Kapurthala, his Doaba congregation activities are centred primarily at the Church of Glory and Wisdom at Tajpur in Jalandhar. The Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministries has 3.74 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Manpreet Singh, SP, Special Branch, Jalandhar, said, “We have come to know through social media that the pastor and his supporters have given a bandh call for March 12. Those taking law into their hands will be dealt with strictly.” Jalandhar SSP Gurmeet Singh said, “The police will act against all those taking law into their hands. Strict security arrangements have already been made in the region.”

Pastor Avtar Singh, an associate of pastor Bajinder Singh, said, “We have already given a bandh call for March 12. All his supporters will steadfastly support it. The final declaration on the issue will be made after a meeting on Monday.”