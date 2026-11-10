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Home / Punjab / Bandi Chhor Divas message: Akal Takht Jathedar calls for Panthic unity, drive for release of Bandi Singhs

Bandi Chhor Divas message: Akal Takht Jathedar calls for Panthic unity, drive for release of Bandi Singhs

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:59 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. File Photo
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Delivering the traditional Bandi Chhor Divas message from the Darshani Deori at the Golden Temple, acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht Kuldeep Singh Gargaj called upon Sikh organisations and political groups to unite on a common platform to safeguard Panthic interests and launch a coordinated campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

He said the SGPC should formulate a special programme, with the support of the entire Sikh Panth, if governments continued to ignore the demand for the release of Bandi Singhs. Referring to Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Jagtar Singh Tara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Gurdeep Singh Khera and Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, he said the community must raise a united voice for their release.

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