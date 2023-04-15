BANDI SINGHS’ RELEASE: SGPC concludes drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

On the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has concluded its signature campaign demanding the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) who are currently incarcerated in various jails across the country.

The SGPC has procured over 25 lakh signatures from people across the nation who support the release of these prisoners.

It has been argued by Sikh bodies and activists that these prisoners, some of whom have spent over two decades behind the bars, should be released now, especially since the militancy that plagued Punjab in the early 1990s has been eradicated.