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Home / Punjab / Bangla Sahib row: BJP calls for Akal Takht action against Arvind Kejriwal

Bangla Sahib row: BJP calls for Akal Takht action against Arvind Kejriwal

Alleges AAP politicised shrine during October 10 protest

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Neha Saini
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal File
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BJP national spokesperson RP Singh on Tuesday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib controversy and urged the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to summon him and seek an apology for allegedly using the gurdwara premises for political activities.

RP Singh, who was in Amritsar to meet party workers, alleged that AAP’s youth wing had attempted to turn the gurdwara into a political platform during a protest on October 10. Showing two video clips, he disputed AAP’s claim that Delhi Police personnel had entered the shrine wearing shoes, alleging that the issue was being used to build a political narrative against the BJP.

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Singh claimed that AAP workers had entered the gurdwara on the pretext of partaking in langar before displaying placards and raising slogans.

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“Several AAP leaders from Delhi were part of the crowd that entered the gurdwara and were delivering political speeches inside. When they were exposed, they resorted to the ‘drama’ of going to Akal Takht and naming the Home Minister,” Singh alleged.

Countering AAP’s criticism of the police presence at Bangla Sahib, Singh questioned the party’s response to the police action at Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi in November 2023. He sought accountability over that incident, alleging that AAP leaders were applying different standards to the two cases.

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Singh said the BJP had approached the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and maintained that the Bangla Sahib incident should be investigated, with action taken against anyone found guilty.

“I have also submitted a complaint to the National Commission for Minorities, urging it to take cognisance of the matter and initiate action against Arvind Kejriwal,” Singh said.

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