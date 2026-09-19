Bangladeshi national arrested near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Bangladeshi national who was allegedly found roaming under suspicious circumstances near the International Border in the Fazilka sector.

According to police sources, personnel of the 65 Battalion of the BSF noticed a man moving suspiciously in the border area near Pakka Chisti village and detained him on Friday.

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The man was later identified as Mohammad Qasim, who claimed to be a resident of Bangladesh.

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The BSF subsequently handed him over to the Fazilka police. The police have registered a case against him under Section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

The police are investigating how Qasim managed to reach the sensitive border area and the purpose behind his presence there.