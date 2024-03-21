Bank fraud: Chargesheet filed against Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Gajjanmajra

Mohali, March 20
The Enforcement Directorate, Jalandhar, has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Mohali against Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and six others in a case related to alleged bank fraud of over Rs 40.92 crore.
The ED had filed a complaint on January 5, 2024, before a Special Court (PMLA) in Mohali against Jaswant and six others in the case of Tara Corporation Limited and others in connection with a bank fraud. The court took cognizance of the complaint on March 18.
In May 2022, the CBI conducted searches in connection with a fraud case. Four months later in September, the ED conducted searches at different properties, including the residence of Gajjanmajra. On December 22, the ED attached a property worth Rs 35.10 crore of a company in which Gajjanmajra was a director as part of a probe.
“The loan had been diverted to various bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited, Malerkotla. Thereafter, it was integrated into Tara Health Food Limited and another sister concern – Tara Sales Limited,” the ED had said. “The amounts received into Tara Health Food Limited account had been used for the purposes other than for which loan was availed,” it alleged. — TNS
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...