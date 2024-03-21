Bank fraud: Chargesheet filed against Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Gajjanmajra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

The Enforcement Directorate, Jalandhar, has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Mohali against Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and six others in a case related to alleged bank fraud of over Rs 40.92 crore.

The ED had filed a complaint on January 5, 2024, before a Special Court (PMLA) in Mohali against Jaswant and six others in the case of Tara Corporation Limited and others in connection with a bank fraud. The court took cognizance of the complaint on March 18.

In May 2022, the CBI conducted searches in connection with a fraud case. Four months later in September, the ED conducted searches at different properties, including the residence of Gajjanmajra. On December 22, the ED attached a property worth Rs 35.10 crore of a company in which Gajjanmajra was a director as part of a probe.

“The loan had been diverted to various bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited, Malerkotla. Thereafter, it was integrated into Tara Health Food Limited and another sister concern – Tara Sales Limited,” the ED had said. “The amounts received into Tara Health Food Limited account had been used for the purposes other than for which loan was availed,” it alleged. — TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Mohali