Bank manager dies in mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 8

A manager of Gramin Bank died in a road accident near Pakki Tibbi village on Thursday night.

Vikram (30) was heading back home from Sangrur in his car, which collided with a vehicle. Passersby rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors referred him to Sriganganagar. He died on way to the hospital.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Sangrur