Amritsar: Bank robbery case cracked, two held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

With the arrest of two persons, the police have cracked the sensational bank robbery case in which armed men had decamped with over

Rs 22 lakh from the zonal branch of Punjab National Bank located at posh Rani Ka Bagh area on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Laljit Singh of Mehniya Loharan village under Kathunangal police station and Gagandeep Singh of Rishi Vihar on Majitha Road. The police have recovered the amount besides a pistol, a revolver along with 20 bullets, a scooter and a car which were used in the crime. Both the weapons were licensed.

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said the duo did not have any previous criminal record and were arrested from their houses. Ten police teams supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk, based on technical inputs identified and traced them. The police recovered Rs 12 lakh from Laljit and Rs 10 lakh from Gagandeep Singh. Laljit is a farmer and Gagan is a graduate. They committed the robbery due to the lure of easy money, he added.

The two were produced in the court and taken on police remand for further interrogation. The police would also look into whether the duo were involved in another bank robbery that had occurred on December 19 at a PNB branch at Kathunangal.

On Thursday, an armed man had entered Punjab National Bank’s zonal branch at Rani Ka Bagh locality at 12.10 pm. There were around 13 persons, including two customers, present on the bank premises at that time.

After pointing a gun at the staff and customers, one of them looted Rs 22 lakh from the cabin of the cashier, while the second accused stood at the entrance gate.

It took just two and half minutes for the perpetrators to commit the robbery. Ironically, the bank is located just a few metres away from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) offices.