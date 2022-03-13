Banker among two killed in road mishaps

Abohar, March 12
Two persons were killed in separate accidents today. The victims have been identified as a bank employee Mohit Bishnoi (25) of Panniwala Mahla village and an auto-rickshaw owner Rajinder Sharma (55).
Mohit, who worked with a private bank at Sriganganagar, died on the spot when his car reportedly collided with a truck near an over-bridge. Meanwhile, Rajinder, who was standing near his vehicle on the Rawatsar Mega Highway, died when a biker reportedly hit him and fled the spot.
