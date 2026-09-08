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Home / Punjab / Bar associations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh to suspend work today over FIR against Mansa advocate

Bar associations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh to suspend work today over FIR against Mansa advocate

Amninder Singh Mann allegedly made casteist remarks against former Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 10:40 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The advocates during their suspension of work in Mansa on Monday.
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Bar associations across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh would suspend work on Tuesday in solidarity with Mansa-based advocate Amninder Singh Mann, against whom an FIR has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making casteist remarks against former Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi in July.

Notably, Garhi has resigned as chairman of the commission and is now an AAP leader.

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The move comes a day after all Bar associations in Punjab observed suspension of work on Monday in support of Amninder. Lawyers at the Mansa district and sub-divisional courts had also suspended work on Friday and Saturday.

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The FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mansa on August 18 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far.

Advocate Gurdas Singh Mann, president of the District Bar Association, Mansa, said Amninder had made a comment concerning Garhi but maintained that there was no justification for invoking provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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“We observed suspension of work at the Mansa district and sub-divisional courts on Friday and Saturday. All Bar associations in the state observed suspension of work in solidarity with our colleague on Monday. Our Joint Action Committee has now appealed to all Bar Associations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to suspend the work on Tuesday,” he said.

According to the FIR, Amninder had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Garhi on a social media platform on July 7. The FIR stated that the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes took suo motu cognisance of the matter on July 14 and directed the police to register a case and furnish information regarding the action taken.

The advocates, however, have questioned the applicability of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, maintaining that the social media post did not contain any material that warranted registration of a case under the special legislation.

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