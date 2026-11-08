Barinder Dhillon swears innocence at gurdwara in caste-slur row

Amid the controversy over allegations of caste-based abuse and assault against him, Congress leader Barinder Singh Dhillon on Saturday visited Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib in Chamkaur Sahib and took an oath that he had not used a caste slur against fellow Congress leader Ranjeet Singh Tarkhan Majra.

Dhillon challenged those levelling allegations to also visit the gurdwara and take an oath to establish the veracity of their claims. He alleged that certain vested interests were running a campaign to tarnish his political image ahead of the Assembly elections.

The development comes days after Dalit organisations staged protests in Ropar and Chamkaur Sahib on October 28, demanding action against Dhillon for allegedly using caste-based remarks against Tarkhan Majra during an altercation at the Punjab Congress headquarters in Chandigarh.

The controversy has since escalated, with AAP also targeting the Congress leadership and demanding action against Dhillon.

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Tarkhan Majra is a former secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and a special invitee of the Punjab Congress SC cell. He belongs to Tarkhan Majra village in Fatehgarh Sahib district and has been associated with the Congress for nearly three decades.

According to a complaint filed by him with the Chandigarh police, the incident took place on October 27 at Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, when he had visited the party headquarters with his son, Rajanpreet Singh, for party-related work.

Tarkhan Majra alleged that Dhillon and another unidentified person made caste-based derogatory remarks against him. When he objected, Dhillon allegedly slapped and assaulted him and also threatened to kill him.

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The police registered an FIR against Dhillon on November 4 at the Sector 11 police station under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The controversy also reached the Congress leadership, which issued a show-cause notice to Dhillon through the party's disciplinary action committee chairman, Avtar Henry, seeking his explanation.

On October 28, Dalit organisations staged demonstrations in Ropar and Chamkaur Sahib, demanding action against Dhillon. The protests brought the controversy into the political spotlight in the district.

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AAP subsequently staged a protest outside the Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on November 4, demanding action against Dhillon.

The controversy has acquired political significance in Ropar district as Dhillon is considered a contender for the Congress ticket from the Ropar Assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections.