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Home / Punjab / Barinder Kumar Goyal: Tech reforms led to Rs 799-crore mining revenue

Barinder Kumar Goyal: Tech reforms led to Rs 799-crore mining revenue

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:45 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.
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Punjab’s annual mining revenue has increased nearly sevenfold, from Rs 123.5 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 799 crore in 2025-26, through technology-driven reforms and transparent governance, Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said at a conference of mining ministers in Goa.

Goyal presented Punjab’s mining-related concerns and policy demands at the conference on reforms in the mines and coal sectors, chaired by Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy. The latter assured the state of cooperation and agreed to examine its representation regarding the SASCI framework.

Highlighting the state’s initiatives, Goyal said a Centre of Excellence had been established at the IIT-Ropar under an MoU signed in March 2025 to strengthen scientific mining management. DGPS, drone mapping and bathymetric surveys were being conducted for river replenishment studies. These exercises had identified 268 potential mining sites, while 13 District Survey Reports had been approved by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

He said the Mining Management System portal ensured traceability across the mining sector by integrating 447 verified crushers with smart power meters and platforms such as VAHAN, the Treasury and Pollution Control Board networks.

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