Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Jalandhar, June 16
Even as the Vigilance Bureau (VB) had summoned Barjinder S Hamdard, Managing Editor, Ajit Group of Publications, on Friday to probe the alleged fund misuse case in Jang-e-Azadi memorial, he did not appear in agency office today.
Instead, his personnel manager appeared before the VB team and furnished written reply to the 17-point questionnaire, which was sent to Hamdard last week.
Officials of the VB said replies to some questions were not satisfactory and Hamdard had sought more time to answer queries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...