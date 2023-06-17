Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 16

Even as the Vigilance Bureau (VB) had summoned Barjinder S Hamdard, Managing Editor, Ajit Group of Publications, on Friday to probe the alleged fund misuse case in Jang-e-Azadi memorial, he did not appear in agency office today.

Instead, his personnel manager appeared before the VB team and furnished written reply to the 17-point questionnaire, which was sent to Hamdard last week.

Officials of the VB said replies to some questions were not satisfactory and Hamdard had sought more time to answer queries.