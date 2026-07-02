A booth level officer (BLO) from Barnala district has become the first in Punjab to achieve 100 per cent collection and digitisation of enumeration forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Advertisement

The BLO, Ankur Kumar, posted at Booth 94 in the Bhadaur Assembly constituency, was presented with an appreciation certificate issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Harpreet Singh in recognition of his achievement.

Advertisement

Congratulating him, the Deputy Commissioner said Ankur’s achievement reflected the commitment and professionalism of the district’s election machinery and would serve as an inspiration for the BLOs across the state.

Advertisement

A computer teacher at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Tapa, Ankur has been serving as a BLO for the past eight years. He is responsible for 731 voters.

Officials said Ankur had begun preparations well before the SIR. During the Election Commission of India’s Aadhaar seeding exercise, he prepared a detailed database containing voters' names, relatives’ names, house numbers, Aadhaar numbers and mobile numbers.

Advertisement

When the pre-SIR mapping exercise was launched, Booth 94 achieved 100 per cent mapping. Ankur also compiled a comprehensive register containing each Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, name, relative’s name, Assembly constituency, part number, serial number and other relevant details.

“Using the mobile numbers available to him, he created a WhatsApp group for voters of Booth 94 and regularly informed them about the documents and photographs required for the SIR. The initiative helped ensure the timely collection and digitisation of all enumeration forms assigned to his booth,” said an officer in the district administration.