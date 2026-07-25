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Home / Punjab / Barnala incident: It’s assault on dignity of Valmiki community, says BJP

Barnala incident: It’s assault on dignity of Valmiki community, says BJP

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:12 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh, July 24

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Senior Punjab BJP leader Gejja Ram Valmiki today condemned the police action against protesting safai karamcharis in Barnala, describing it as an assault on the dignity and self-respect of the Valmiki community.

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Valmiki alleged that women sanitation workers were subjected to “inhuman treatment” during the police action. He accused DSP Satbir Singh and SHO Lakhwinder Singh of using excessive force, misbehaving with protesters, and humiliating women demonstrators.

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He demanded the immediate dismissal of both officers and a fair inquiry to ensure justice for the victims. Valmiki said the community had played a significant role in supporting AAP during previous elections but was now feeling betrayed.

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