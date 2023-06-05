Barnala sees over two-fold rise in district planning funds

Sangrur, June 4
The government has significantly increased the Barnala District Planning Committee funds under various district-specific schemes for FY 2023-24 to Rs 13 crore as compared to Rs 6 crore in 2021-22.
The chairperson of the committee, Gurdeep Singh Bath said, “With this allocation, work on various development projects in the district will be expedited.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe
Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...
Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...