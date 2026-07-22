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Home / Punjab / Barnala sees tension as police lathi-charge protesting sanitation workers

Barnala sees tension as police lathi-charge protesting sanitation workers

Protesters opposed the district administration's garbage collection drive, prompting the police to lathi-charge and disperse them from Handiaya Bazaar

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 04:04 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Police lathi-charge protesting sanitation workers in Barnala on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Tensions erupted in Barnala city on Wednesday after the district administration, with police assistance, launched a garbage collection drive amid an ongoing strike by sanitation workers.

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Protesters opposed the drive, prompting the police to lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse them from the Handiaya Bazaar in the city.

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Some of the protesters, including women, were injured during the action.

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Additional police personnel were also deployed to maintain law and order.

Sanitation workers raised slogans against the administration and condemned the police action.

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Earlier in the day, the police and protesting sanitation workers had also come face to face.

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