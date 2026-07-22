Barnala sees tension as police lathi-charge protesting sanitation workers
Protesters opposed the district administration's garbage collection drive, prompting the police to lathi-charge and disperse them from Handiaya Bazaar
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Tensions erupted in Barnala city on Wednesday after the district administration, with police assistance, launched a garbage collection drive amid an ongoing strike by sanitation workers.
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Protesters opposed the drive, prompting the police to lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse them from the Handiaya Bazaar in the city.
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Some of the protesters, including women, were injured during the action.
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Additional police personnel were also deployed to maintain law and order.
Sanitation workers raised slogans against the administration and condemned the police action.
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Earlier in the day, the police and protesting sanitation workers had also come face to face.
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