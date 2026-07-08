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Home / Punjab / Barnala tops Punjab in school education performance: PGI-D 2025-26 report

Barnala tops Punjab in school education performance: PGI-D 2025-26 report

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:03 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Barnala district has emerged as the top performer among Punjab districts in the Union Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) for 2025-26, securing an impressive overall score of 462 and the Uttam-2 grade.

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In the index report, Punjab has been placed in the second-highest performance band I (Prachesta-1). This makes Punjab one of the top-performing states nationally, tied for second place alongside Delhi, Kerala and Dadra & Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu. Chandigarh leads overall. Officials said the Uttam-2 and Prachesta-1 are performance categories used in the Performance Grading Index (PGI). The report, released for 784 districts across India, evaluates performance across six key categories — Outcomes; Effective Classroom Transactions; Infrastructure & Student Entitlements; School Safety and Child Protection; Digital Learning; and Governance Processes, several Punjab districts showed strong results.

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The districts from the state featured in the higher grades include Barnala, Muktsar Sahib, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur. Other notable districts include Gurdaspur, Mansa, Pathankot and Ludhiana. Many districts achieved Uttam-3 grades, reflecting solid improvements in learning outcomes, teacher availability and governance. Punjab districts performed well in the Effective Classroom Transactions and Governance Processes categories, with several recording high scores in teacher training, attendance monitoring and fund utilisation. However, there remains scope for improvement in areas like digital learning and certain infrastructure indicators.

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Officials in the Education Department said Punjab’s performance aligns with this positive trend, particularly in outcome-focused domains such as learning proficiency in core subjects (language, mathematics, science and social science) measured through PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan.

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