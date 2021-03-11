Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 23

Enjoying the “special status” of being the owner of “CM wali bakri” for a while, Pala Khan has lost the tag as he has sold his prized animal for Rs 21,000 to a Chamkaur Sahib resident.

On March 8, a video of the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi milking a goat at Ballo village on the embankment of a distributary had gone viral. Channi had claimed that he had milked many animals in the past and he was an expert at that.

Khan, a resident of Sandhu Kalan village in Barnala, on Friday said since then he had been facing “issues” as area residents were coming to see the “special” goat and also making inquiries about it.

“I received numerous calls over days. Some people from other villages reached my house to see the goat. My all goats are same and I do not see any difference, but the act of the then CM made my one goat special. People frequenting my place created problems for me and my family as we were not able to take care of our goats,” Khan told The Tribune.

On Friday, Parmjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib came to Khan’s house and offered him Rs 21,000 for the goat.

“I asked the purchaser why he wanted to buy this particular goat only. He did not answer to that and took the ‘CM wali bakri’ along after paying the money. I am a relaxed man now as I will be able to take care of my other goats,” Khan added.