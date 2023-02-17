Barring one, dharna lifted from all toll plazas, state tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The Punjab Police today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that dharnas had been lifted after persuasion at all toll plazas under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the state, except one at Jagjitpura.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, an affidavit filed by the ADGP (Law and Order) was placed before the Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj. It said the field units were directed to ensure adequate security and safety arrangements at the toll plazas operational in the state after the High Court order.

The NHAI, through senior advocate Chetan Mittal, had earlier submitted that the protesters had illegally seized 13 of the 34 toll plazas. The affidavit stated that the Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee (Piddi Group) held dharnas at various toll plazas in nine districts. However, they lifted the dharnas peacefully after persuasion.

Regarding the dharna held by the BKU (Khosa) at the toll plaza, Kot Kror Kalan village, Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur, the ADGP said it was lifted by the protesters after an assurance by the toll plaza authorities that the work of the service road would be completed within two months and other demands of the protesters would also be resolved at the earliest.

At present, dharna by farmer unions at one toll plaza at Jagjitpura village was yet to be lifted. The ADGP said adequate police arrangements had been made by the police to prevent any untoward incident or damage to the infrastructure of the toll plazas.