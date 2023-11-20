Basarke appointed head of FASII

Amritsar, November 19

Veteran Congress leader Inderjit Singh Basarke was felicitated today on his appointment as president of the Federation of Associations of Small Industries of India (FASII), Punjab.

Information about his appointment was conveyed by Mrinalini Singh, national honorary general secretary, FASII. He said the responsibility has been entrusted to him keeping in mind the 40 years of service he has rendered in public life.

Basarke had served as the District Youth President of Amritsar in 1982 and 1985. He was a member of the District Planning and Development Board of Amritsar in 1988. In 1989, he became a member of the Railway Board. In 1995, he was appointed Chairman of Punjab Pradesh Congress Backward Cell and in January 2002, he became the president of District Congress (Amritsar Rural) and in 2007, the general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

