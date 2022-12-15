Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, December 14

The probe into the murder of a Nakodar-based cloth merchant and his gunman led the Punjab Police to a US-based operative who was allegedly trying to put in place a gang to create terror and run an extortion racket in the border state.

He has been identified as Amandeep Singh Purewal, a resident of Yuba County in California and the mastermind of the crime, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Bhupinder Singh, alias Timmy Chawla, 39, and his gunman Mandeep Singh were shot dead by five assailants in Nakodar on December 7. Three of the five suspected shooters involved in the killing were arrested from Bathinda.

The DGP said Purewal made Timmy his first target and gave instructions to his henchmen via virtual phone calls. The police tracked the same network to crack the case.

Sources said Timmy’s lavish lifestyle made the accused believe he was a moneyed man. Purewal got in touch with Gurinder Singh Ginda of his native Malri village in Nakodar and got a recce of the victim done before making extortion calls. On being unable to extort money, Ginda asked his aides Amrik Singh and Sajan to keep track of the trader’s movement. They later roped in shooters, who were not associated with any organised gang, to kill him.

Swarandeep Singh, SSP, Jalandhar Rural, said, “There is no previous case against Purewal. He visited his village in March this year and hatched the plan on returning to the US. Purewal and Ginda are next door neighbours at Malri village.”

Those arrested have been identified as Khushkaran Singh, alias Fauji, of Nangla village in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Kamaldeep Singh, alias Deep, of Vehan Diwan in Bathinda; and Manga Singh, alias Geeta, alias Bicchu, of Jassi Poh Wali village in Bathinda.

The police have seized one .30 bore pistol used in the crime and a Tata Safari car. The other two absconding shooters were identified as Satpal Singh, alias Sajan, and Thakur.

Investigations are on to ascertain whether the accused made more extortion calls in the region as a similar call made to a Nawanshahr resident is suspected to be associated with the same network. — TNS

Headway after voice analysis

Despite police complaint, Purewal kept making extortion calls. A voice analysis revealed he made virtual calls to Timmy on November 1 and 8, which helped cops crack the case

Conspiracy behind Nakodar killing

Kingpin Amandeep Purewal, who visited his native village in Nakodar in March, hatched extortion plan

Targeted trader Timmy Chawla due to his ‘lavish lifestyle’, made calls using virtual network

Failing to extort money, gave instructions to his gang members to eliminate target

