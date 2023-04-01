Basic facilities elude Sangrur grain markets

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 31

Wheat purchase will start from tomorrow, but many grain markets of the district are not ready. Neither the authorities have conducted much-needed cleaning, nor have made the required arrangements there.

“Every year, the authorities spens lakhs of rupees for facilities to farmers but they have to make own arrangments and struggle forbasic amenities. CM Bhagwant Mann should look into the matter,” said Jasmale Singh, a farmer, standing in the Bhawanigarh grain market.

During a visit to grain markets on Friday, this correspondent did not see any preparations.

In the Bhawanigarh grain market, stray cattle were sitting on the one side while on the other side, trucks were parked. In the Rampura village grain market also, neither any cleaning was done, nor any other required arrangement, including electricity, water and even the toilets, were made.

“The back wall of the market collapsed last year. We have repeatedly asked the authorities to construct it as its outer wall and stray cattle enter the grain market while farmers have to struggle to protect their crops. But there is no action. Till date, the authorities have not opened the toilets,” said Gurbhajan Singh, an area resident.

There are 170 grain markets in Sangrur district and the government has appointed sector officers for the smooth procurement of wheat. The officers have been directed to immediately contact the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, if they face any problem.

“The tender for arrangements in grain markets was allotted today. We will make all arrangements in all grain markets in the coming days,” said Jaspal Singh, District Mandi Officer, Sangrur.

