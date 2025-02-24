Batala ASI held for running extortion ring on gangster’s behalf; Rs 76L seized

The Batala police on Sunday arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh and his accomplice, Ankush Maini, for their alleged involvement in an extortion racket operated by US-based gangster Gurdev Jassal that targeted local businessmen. The ASI, who has been dismissed, was found in possession of Rs 76.32 lakh and a high-end SUV, while Maini was caught with Rs 5.91 lakh and a .32 bore pistol.

A lookout circular has been issued for Surjit Singh’s two US-based sons, who are also allegedly linked to the racket. The investigation began after reports surfaced that Batala residents were receiving extortion calls from Jassal, demanding large sums of money. The ASI came under suspicion after purchasing a high-end SUV and plots, which were beyond his known income.

“It is next to impossible to buy such luxury items with the salary of an ASI. He came under the radar after we received a complaint against him,” said an officer.

On February 4, the Sadar police station received an intelligence input that Surjit Singh was involved in an extortion racket. The police then raided his residence in Harnam Nagar and seized Rs 76.32 lakh.

During interrogation, the ASI initially claimed the seized money was sent by his sons but later admitted it was extorted from a Kalanaur filling station owner, who had been threatened by Jassal’s associates. The owner paid a portion of the demanded Rs 1 crore after his pump was fired upon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir revealed that over Rs 2 crore had been extorted by Surjit Singh before his arrest. The police were now working to recover the remaining amount, he said.