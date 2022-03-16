Road mishap in Canada: Batala family awaits son's body

Tribune News Service

Batala, March 15

The family of Karanpal Singh, who died in a road accident in Toronto on Sunday, said they had no idea when the deceased’s body would arrive at Ammo Nangal village.

Karanpal’s father Harjit Singh, a farmer, said he had spent a lot of money on sending his son to Canada for further studies after he completed his graduation from Baring Union Christian College.

“After his graduation, he undertook a year-long online course in business administration from a Canadian university. On January 26 last year, he went to Canada to complete the course,” he said.

Harjit Singh said, “Karanpal tried to get a job after completing graduation. Had the government given a job, he would have never gone to Canada.” —

