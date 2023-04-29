Batala man arrested in sacrilege case

Tribune News Service

Batala, April 28

The Batala police have booked and arrested a man allegedly involved in a sacrilege incident late last on Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal said a case under Section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against one Akshay Kumar at the Civil Lines police station.

Akshay Kumar was reportedly arranging some household items at his new house in Umarpura Colony when some local residents came to know that he had thrown “Gutka Sahib” in the street along with some other items.

Akshay Kumar and his family had shifted to their new house here from the Achli Gate area only a few days ago. Satkar committee members probed the case and reached the conclusion that the incident of sacrilege had indeed occurred.

Sources, however, maintain that the accused committed the crime inadvertently and “had no intention of committing sacrilege”. The local police initiated action in the case after the Satkar committee intervened.