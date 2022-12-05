Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Tribune News Service

Batala, December 4

President Draupadi Murmu felicitated Batala resident Harmanjit Singh Goraya (43) for working towards enriching the lives of disabled persons on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi yesterday.

He was given the 'National Award for Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities' at Vigyan Bhawan by the President in the presence of Dr Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Goraya was awarded under the category 'Sarvshreshth Vyakti'.

For the last more than a decade, Goraya has been heading the 'Jan Kalyan Charitable Society' in Batala. His organisation works in the field of eradicating drugs among youth and also provides prosthetic aids to the disabled, including speech therapy devices, wheelchairs and tricycles. He and members of his organisation often feed birds in parks across the city.

"Being disabled does not mean a person cannot be a good individual or he cannot work for the betterment of society. Such people are ordinary individuals who find strength to preserve and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. There is a plan and purpose, a value to every life, no matter what its location, age, gender or disability is," said Goraya.

He said he would continue to work tirelessly among the disabled people to ensure they do not miss out on leading normal lives.