Batala minor student raped by staff member

Tribune News Service

Batala, July 31

A 12-year-old Batala schoolgirl was allegedly raped by a staff member of her school.

The incident came to light when the girl, who lived in the school hostel, informed the warden that a staff member had sexually assaulted her. The police have registered a case against Ajit Singh, staff member, under Section 376 IPC (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) at Civil Lines Police Station.

A medical examination, which was conducted at the Batala Civil Hospital, confirmed the rape.

Immediately after the girl filed a complaint with the police, SSP Ashwini Gotyal formed a team which arrested the accused. The accused was presented before a local court which remanded him to four-day police remand.