Batala police seize 2 kg RDX-based IED in linked to UK-based BKI operative

The Batala police have recovered an RDX-based IED weighing nearly 2 kg from Balpuriya village located on the Batala-Amritsar road. The IED was found in the same location from where the police had seized four hand grenades last week.

Batala SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said the RDX had been concealed in a black metal box placed in bushes on the outskirts of the village. The police have also seized a dual-band FM transceiver set and headsets, which are normally used with walkie-talkies. Police officers say the seizures “hold immense value”.

The SSP, who held a press conference today, said the consignment was placed on the directions of Nishan Singh Jodia, a UK-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative. He was acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. The consignment was handled by BKI’s local operatives, including Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi of Puriya Kala village.

“We have arrested Ravi, and we have identified another accused. We have formed teams to nab him. This is clearly a cross-border conspiracy,” said Qasim Mir. The SSP added that the accused had collected the consignment in a “dead-letterbox” manner. In police parlance, a dead letterbox is also known as a “dead drop”. It is a secret location used to pass arms and ammunition or other material like messages and money without individuals having to meet each other physically.

An officer said this method avoids direct contact, allowing for a clandestine transfer of items through pre-arranged locations. These locations are less likely to be observed but are easily accessible for retrieval.

“The recovery of the cache of IED and hand grenades is clearly a cross-border attempt to destabilise peace in Punjab. We are making efforts to ensure Nishan Singh Jodia is deported to India. In this context, we have started correspondence with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consulate-General of India based in Birmingham in the UK,” maintained Qasim Mir.

A case has been registered at the Sadar police station under the Explosive Substances Act and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).